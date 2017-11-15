× Illinois Politics & The Small Business Grant Program For Public Aid Recipients

Illinois State Representative Mary Flowers, explains why the Senate had to pass a bill that allowed Illinois schools to teach Cursive Writing. Representative Flowers also breaks down why the Debt Transparency Act was passed. The Small Business Grant for Public Aid recipients is revisited & Representative Flowers offers more details about up to how much Public Aid recipients can receive for their small business.

