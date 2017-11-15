× How ‘The Christmas Story’s’ Scut Farkus Turned From Bully to CEO, The Kate’s Comedy Live in Studio, and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell | Full Show (Nov 14th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 14th) The AV Club’s John Teti rides side car as we welcome legendary character, Scut Farkus from ‘The Christmas Story’. His real name, Zach Ward, is now the CEO of Global Sports Financial Exchange – Listen in to hear his story of how he went from lovable bully to CEO. Then, “The Kate’s” have a new comedy show in the works so, the team of Kelsie Huff, Alexandra Tsarpalas, and Denise Medina jump on air to tell us all about it. And finally, we welcome on host of The Last Word on MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell who has a new book out retelling one of the best and most tumultuous Presidential Elections in recent history. Be sure to pick up his new book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election And The Transformation of American Politics.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

