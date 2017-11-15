Northwestern forward Vic Law, right, drives against Creighton guard Marcus Foster during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. Creighton won 92-88. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Northwestern vs. Creighton – 11/15/17
Northwestern forward Vic Law, right, drives against Creighton guard Marcus Foster during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. Creighton won 92-88. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Creighton Bluejays – November 15, 2017