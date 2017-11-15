× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11-15-17: The Sexiest Show Alive

Today’s guests include Shawn Wayans, Dane Neal, Kyle Zimmerman, Chef Jon Harootunian, Walt Chadick, and Brent Sopel. Bill and Wendy talk about the sexiest cast alive on TV, according to People magazine. They also talk to Shawn Wayans about his family lineage, turkey with Dane Neal, Mag Mile lights, Blackhawks, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.