× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11-15-17: Plus-One

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about grand ole Sears catalog. Wendy also tell us why her early Christmas gift to herself is ruined. Then, Judy joins in on the conversation and they discuss 40 words that didn’t exist in 40 years ago.

