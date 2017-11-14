× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/14/17: Obamacare Surges, The Girl Scouts, & Paradise Papers

GE was in the market cross-hairs this week after the new CEO announced their company redirection and Jon Najarian told Steve about how the current numbers look red but in the long term has the potential to be green. Lori Lodes then joined the program just in time as Obamacare news from Washington was announced, Suzanne Muchin shared a note from the Girl Scouts that will surely be a discussion point during the upcoming holidays, and Jon Swaine provided context for the important Paradise Papers story the got swept under the rug with all the other news last week.