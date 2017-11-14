Treetime Trend Tuesday with Bill and Wendy: Loved By Nature

Join Bill and Wendy for “Treetime Trend Tuesday”, sponsored by Treetime Christmas Creations! Each week, Laurie Kane and the folks from Treetime will join the show to talk about a different Christmas trend for the year.

This week, we talked with Cassi Nickolas, Treetime’s Master Decorator, about the “Loved By Nature” tree trend. This trend leans towards all things natural. It contains very green, organic, and earthy colors and textures that prevails in home design. Natural elements such as twigs and branches, green florals, and woodland creatures also complete the ‘calming’ look.

Be inspired with photos of the “Loved By Nature” trend!

Enter to win a $250 Treetime shopping spree and incorporate your favorite trend in your holiday decor this year!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.