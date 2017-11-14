× ‘The Opposition’ host Jordan Klepper: “The culture in the Chicago improv scene is one of creativity, brainstorming and saying ‘yes’ to ideas”

Comedian Jordan Klepper, host of the new Comedy Central series, “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper,” joins Justin to talk about how the show is going after being on the air for a little over a month, the discipline required to do a nightly talk show, the adjustment he has made from being a correspondent on “The Daily Show” to being the boss on “The Opposition,” how the character he plays on “The Opposition” has evolved as the show progresses, the time he spent working in Chicago and the importance of surrounding himself in a creative environment.

