The Opening Bell 11/14/17: Say "Yes" to Leaving Your Job and Using Co-Working Space

The coworking space is gaining popularity since Chicago is now home to over 120 coworking locations. Steve talked with Megan Dodd (Community Director for the Midwest at WeWork) to learn how the trend could be sticking around for the long run and create an impact on the traditional office real estate market. Patrick Gillespie (Economics Reporter at CNN Money) joined Steve to share the details behind why now could be the right time to leave a job for a higher paycheck, or negotiate a pay raise.