The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.14.17: Speaking up, President Trump lobbies, Cards Against Humanity buys land

President Trump returned from his Asian trip today, after lobbying for the Chinese President Xi Jingping to release the American basketball players who stole in his country. He gives you his thoughts, then asks for yours. Then, Former President Thomas Jefferson tells John what he would have done in this situation if he were president today. Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens helps John make sense of why women take a long time to come forward with their stories of sexual assault. Finally, Cards Against Humanity Co-Creator Max Temkin describes how his company is working to prevent the government from building a “wall.”