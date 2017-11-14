× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-14-17

We have a wonderful show for you tonight! Justin chats with Jiobit CEO and Co-founder John Renaldi about improving ways we monitor our kids, journalist and author Jonathan Eig tells us about his new book, “Ali: A Life,” the hilarious Jordan Klepper talks about his Chicago roots and his new Comedy Central series, “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper,” Calvin Johnson, indie-rock royalty and the founder of the iconic K Records, discusses his great career and recent Selector Dub Narcotic record and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio