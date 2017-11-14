× The Carry Out 11-14-17: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in front of Congress again today, this time to answer questions about whether or not he lied the last time he was there”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Senate moving tax reform along, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying before Congress, Duke taking on Michigan State at the United Center, the Chicago Blackhawks getting ready to play the Rangers tomorrow night, John Fox still coaching the Bears, winter baseball meetings getting underway and flames shooting through the roof of the Blommer Chocolate Factory.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio