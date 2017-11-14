× Scott Fischer on Funny Album Covers, Lap Guitar and The New Record ‘Open 28 Hours’

Scott Fischer of Fischer’s Flicker discusses the importance of a funny album cover (even if the music is serious), explains the fun reason he’ll play his guitar on his lap and performs music from the new record ‘Open 28 Hours.’

Like what you hear? Check out the band when they perform January 18th at Emporium Arcade.

