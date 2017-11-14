× Muhammad Ali biographer Jonathan Eig: “As much as he wanted to be admired and seen as this important rebel, he really just wanted to be loved”

Journalist and author Jonathan Eig joins Justin to discuss his remarkable biography of Muhammad Ali, “Ali: A Life.” Jonathan talks about the book being the only definitive biography of Muhammed Ali, if there was any temptation to make this project an authorized biography, how the book often debunks popular Muhammed Ali stories, the chance encounter that led Ali to becoming a boxer, what boxing was like in the late 1950’s, how Ali got his nickname, “The Louisville Lip,” how Ali’s career took off during the 1960 Rome Olympics, what led Cassius Clay to change his name to Muhammad Ali, the controversy surrounding Ali’s resistance to the Vietnam War, the contrasts in the way Ali lived his life, Ali’s quest to be loved by everyone and if he believes Ali, is in fact, the greatest.

