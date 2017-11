× Mike Smith and the Oakton Pop Up Film Festival

Mike Smith is a film maker, film teacher and the creator of the Oakton Pop Up Film Festival.

Learn more about him, his book ‘Flickering Empire: How Chicago Invented the U.S. Film Industry’ and this year’s line-up in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

