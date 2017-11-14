× Meet The Man Who Started The ‘You Are Beautiful’ Signs: Matthew Hoffman

You have seen these signs everywhere.

The ‘You Are Beautiful’ signs have not only graced the streets and places in Chicago, but they are showing up all over the world including Antarctica.

Chicago based Artist & Designer Matthew Hoffman joined Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about how he started the ‘You Are Beautiful’ project, his latest project with Apple, and much more.

