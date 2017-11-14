× K Records founder and D.I.Y. champion Calvin Johnson: “What’s beautiful about the industry right now is that music is so accessible”

Calvin Johnson, indie-rock legend and owner of the influential K Records in Olympia, Washington, joins Justin to discuss the memories he has of playing in Chicago, the history of K Records, why he decided to start a record label, the relationship between K Records and Sub Pop Records, what the music scene was like in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980’s, why a lot of the most interesting music came from places outside of major cities, the balance between running a record label and being a touring musician, the controversy surrounding K Records, the changing landscape of the music industry and his recent Selector Dub Narcotic record, “The Party is Just Getting Started.”

