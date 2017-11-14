× Jiobit wants to improve the way we monitor our children

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with John Renaldi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jiobit, a company that makes wearable tracking devices for kids. John talks about the traumatic experience that led him to start the company, the general lack of awareness about wearable tracking devices, the challenges that go along with GPS tracking, what he learned from working at Motorola that he brings to Jiobit, when he expects the product to be available and why he chooses to keep the company in Chicago.

