× Indiana Comes to Chicago, Sameena Mustafa, ‘Open Books’ with Curtis Flagg and What Book Changed Your Life? | Full Show (Nov 13th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Nov 13th) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome the rep’s from The Indiana Society (Jon Simpson, Frank Paul, and Jimmy D. Rio) who have an important dinner coming up. Then, Sameena Mustafa, who is campaigning for US Congress in the 5th District joins the show to discuss her upcoming run for office. Following this, Curtis Flagg from Open Books joins the show to discuss the organization.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER