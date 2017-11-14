× “I felt I had to do something…” Jim Laczkowski talks about his new benefit album for the victims of Hurricane Maria

Jim Laczkowski is the host of the Voices and Visions podcast, creator of the Now Playing Network and the organizer of ‘Relief,’ a new benefit album for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Learn more about the artists involved (including Tracy Bonham) and how you can get it in this conversation with Nick Digilio!

Plus details about his day gig at Fusion Academy, Cinepocalypse and more!

