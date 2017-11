× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11-14-17

Today’s guests include Cassi Nickolas, Bridget Carey, and Matthew Hoffman. Bill and Wendy talk about the new documentary, ‘The Problem With Apu’, sexual harassment, Jimmy Fallon’s heartfelt tribute to his mother, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.