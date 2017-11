× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11-14-17: Toys! Toys! Toys!

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Olivia Newton John’s ex boyfriend who was reportedly found 12 years after his disappearance. They also talk about the most popular Christmas toys since 1920’s.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.