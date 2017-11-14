× Allstate Kid of the Week 11.14.17: Thomas T.

Thomas T. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week!’ Thomas has been fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since he was 4, he is now 10. He started with a peanut butter jar going door to door where he raised $130.34. He increased his amount each year by doing more. This year he raised money at a local restaurant, held his 2nd annual golf outing, held a fundraiser at the Windy City Thunderbolts game, sold home grown tomatoes out of the garage during the Monee city wide garage sales and completed a 5k at the annual St. Jude walk/run by Solider Field. This year his total amount raised was $7,465.00. His overall total since starting his dream of ending childhood cancer is $18,613.43. He already has things started for 2018.