‘A Question of Faith’: Groundbreaking film producer Angela White visits Matteson

Angela White recently made history by becoming the first female African American to produce a major faith-based film. Her film, “A Question of Faith,” was released to theaters in September.

This past Saturday, White visited south suburban Matteson as a guest of Pastor Pamela McDonald and her organization, Gorgeous Godly Girlfriends. She shared details about her journey to an audience of women from Chicago and beyond.

White is currently working on a deal for the release of her film on Netflix and DVD.