Wintrust Business Lunch 11/13/17: Amazon Key, Corp Equality Index, & Facebook Nudes…

Jon Hansen kicked off the week on the Wintrust Business Lunch by checking in with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis of Chicago Inno to provide the latest in the Outcome Health story line and Amazon releasing their Amazon Key service. Dena Fidas then shared with Jon the results from the 2018 Corporate Equality Index assessing 947 companies and their LGBTQ policies and practices, and Randi Shaffer sorted through the more important social media news from over the weekend.