WGN Radio Theatre #232: The Burns & Allen Show, Boston Blackie, & Hall of Fantasy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 12, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “The Burns & Allen Show: Meredith Engaged?”; 10-18-45. Next, we have: “Boston Blackie: Uncle Frank Murdered.” Guest Starring: Joe Parker; 07-02-46. For our final episode of the night, we have: “Hall of Fantasy: Man Sized in Marble.” Guest Starring: Carl Grayson; 04-13-47.

