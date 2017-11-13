× The Pete McMurray Show Full Podcast 11.13.17: Chicago Bears, Thanksgiving, Roy Moore, REO Speedwagon

Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams, and starts by analyzing yesterday’s Chicago Bears football with WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman. Then, Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot graces our airwaves with his best turkey recipe, and side dish recipes for Thanksgiving. Pete’s mom chimes in to give her own Thanksgiving recipe suggestions. Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson then joins Pete to discuss all the madness occurring in the White House, in Alabama and right here at home in Illinois. Finally, REO Speedwagon Frontman Kevin Cronin tells Pete a hilarious story about his dating life that preceded his marriage. They play the Genesee Theatre Saturday.