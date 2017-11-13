× The Opening Bell 11/13/17: One of Chicago’s Most Iconic Brands – Lou Malanti’s

Deep dish pizza is part of Chicago’s identity, so controlling one of the most iconic pizzerias in the country holds a lot of pressure. Steve sat down with a deep dive conversation with Mark Agnew (CEO of Lou Malanti’s Pizzeria) to talk about their 40+ locations, how the Malnati family helped ready him to take over the CEO position, how he plans on growing the business and how he is helping up and coming business owners at the Booth School of Business.