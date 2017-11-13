× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/12/17): Full Bears vs Packers Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 23-16 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. John Fox’s squad falls to 3-6 and took a step backward on both sides of the ball as they drop what could have been a landmark game against Brett Hundley and a banged-up Packers team.