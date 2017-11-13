× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Mrs. Foxx Needs To Quit Dragging Her Feet

Bill and Dane Neal are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric has a BIG bone to pick this week with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. They also discuss Trump’s childish tweets, Felix Unger Day, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.