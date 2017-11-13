× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/13/17): What it means to be a citizen soldier, the power of the Mongrol Hoard, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 81 (11/13/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to break down the allegations against Alabama candidate for Senator, Judge Roy Moore. Stantis is from Alabama and spent many years covering Judge Moore, he brings his unique perspective to the table and adds a little perspective to the tumultuous history of Judge Moore. Also this week, Pack Master General, Head Rat Wrangler and leader of the No Glove Brigade for the “Mongrol Hoard” (a group of rat hunters from the Pacific Northwest,) Jordan Reed joins the show to talk about the history, training, and feasibility of utilizing terriers and other small hunting breeds to stem Chicago’s rampant infestation of Norway Rats, Rattus Norvegicus. Plus, Kasso has a special message about what it means to be a citizen and those that answer the call to serve in the U.S. armed forces.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3424180/3424180_2017-11-13-144720.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

