Bears lost. Blackhawk lost. You call that a weekend? Dan Hampton and Coach Ditka help us move on. Paul Konrad checks in from WGN-TV to talk about Friendsgivng. Dr. Kevin Most talks epilepsy. Dean catches us up on everything Hollywood and Ryan Nobles reports from our capital. Looks like we’ve survived our President’s extended trip to Asia. And Ilyce Glink basically explains that there isn’t anything positive in the Republican tax overhaul.