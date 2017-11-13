× Live from Studio 435: TASHA

The incredibly gifted artist TASHA joins Justin in-studio to talk about her career, following a path that a lot of Chicago artists follow at Young Chicago Authors and Louder Than a Bomb, when she decided to pick up the guitar, the process of writing songs, the similarity between her poems and her songs, how her music has evolved, the role activism plays in her life and music, the amazing Chicago music scene, her 2016 EP, “Divine Love” and her show with (previous guest on The Download) Jamila Woods next week at Metro Chicago. TASHA also performs a few songs including “Baby You Got,” “Lullaby” and “New Place.”

Video coming soon…

