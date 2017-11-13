× “Elton Jim” shares his recent twisting fears of Lake Tahoe mountain driving, wonders if hair is sold by the pound, and examines if artists should be judged by their work or behavior

In this 78th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares some hilarious stories of his travails on driving through such scenic and scary twisting roads and mountain ranges including the Rockies, The Sierras, and the Pacific Coast Highway. Hear how on a recent trip to Lake Tahoe, his cab driver drove along twisting roads with hands off the wheel! And how when it now comes to driving in the mountains — he “calls the guy”! He also asks his producer, Jasmine, if she buys hair by the pound, and in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss the recent rash of sexual harassment allegations against many high-profile celebrities and power brokers, and asks can or should we judge these people by their artist work or their personal behavior.