Bill and Dane Full Show 11-13-17

Today’s guests include Steve Dale and Dane Neal. Dane Neal fills in for Wendy and Bill is the driver of the “radio ship” today. They talk about how to deal with the loss of a pet, iconic restaurants chains that no longer exist, Trump’s tweets, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.