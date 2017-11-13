× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “John Fox has a lot to overcome in these last 7 games and I just do not see a scenario where he does enough to save his job”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears embarrasing home loss to the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers. Adam and Justin talk about how the team was prepared (or not prepared) coming off a bye week, John Fox’s controversial challenge, the conservative play-calling from Dowell Lowgains, the questionable personnel decisions on both sides of the ball, the disappointing performance from the defense and John Fox’s future with the organization.

