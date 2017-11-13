Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 9: Thanksgiving wine picks perfect for any table

Posted 5:16 AM, November 13, 2017, by

Binny’s Beverage Depot is setting the table for Thanksgiving dinner with the perfect wine pairings. Kristin Ellis takes her co-host Jeff Carlin, Monique Houston, and Greg Versh course-by-course through a holiday dinner, pairing unique wine profiles with all the holiday classics. Expand your holiday wine selections with Kristin’s picks and be the hit of your next holiday party!

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”