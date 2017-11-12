× WGN Radio Theatre #231: Arch Oboler’s Plays, Escape, & Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 11, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Arch Oboler’s Plays: Mirage.” Guest Starring: Raymond Edward Johnson; 09-06-45. Next, we have: “Escape: The Man From Tomorrow” Guest Starring: Larry Dobkin; 08-23-53. For our final episode of the night, we have: “Dragnet: The Big Tooth.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb; 02-15-53.

