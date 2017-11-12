× Suburban police officer says justice department may effect local police officers

Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel joins Rick Pearson for a discussion on President Trump and the justice department on how grant funding effects suburban police officers. Weitzel says police are supportive of the trust act, but there are procedures in place. “A detainer is not a warrant, it’s not signed by an judge but by an immigration hearing officer.” Essentially, law enforcement can’t hold people against their will. The immigration detainer says that immigrants can be held up to forty eight hours, but the trust act states this is illegal. “Not a single law enforcement agency that doesn’t benefit from judicial grants,” Weitzel says. Weitzel, along with many other police cheifs have written letters stating their thoughts on why these grants should be allowed to go through.