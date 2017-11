× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/12/17) Quick Hit: “This is a day that will live in infamy”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman are fired up as they give their opening thoughts as the Bears drop a post-bye week stinker to the Packers by a final of 23-16 at Soldier Field. John Fox’s squad falls to 3-6 as they host the 5-4 Lions next week.