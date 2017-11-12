× The future of Star Wars: New trilogy and live-action TV series announced

All-New STAR WARS trilogy announced with Rian Johnson at the helm! All-New live-action STAR WARS TV Series in development! And, an all-new RFR is here to bring you our take on this monumental breaking news! We discuss the future of STAR WARS in the wake of these huge announcements and offer tons of speculation about where and when these new projects will take place on the STAR WARS timeline. In current news, STAR WARS: FORCES OF DESTINY continues to break new ground by spotlighting the strong women of the saga. Writer Jennifer Muro joins us IN THE CANTINA. We talk about her experience creating new STAR WARS stories for these amazing animated shorts and her passion for the galaxy far, far away. The countdown to THE LAST JEDI continues and we review the latest interviews with Mark Hamill to look for clues about what to expect from Luke Skywalker in Episode VIII. Plus, listener feedback, voice mails, and STAR WARS IN POP CULTURE visits “The Goldbergs” and “Stranger Things 2”.