Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier: A Salute to Veteran's Day and a Remembrance of His Father's Experience in WWII

Dave Plier catches up with Radio Hall of Famer, Garry Meier, to continue a Veterans Day tradition: celebrating his father, WWII veteran Frank Meier, as he shares his special recording about the 48-hour period of battle in December 1944, during his service in the U.S. Army under General George Patton. They also talk about how Garry was inspired to get into radio, his days on WLS, The Loop and WGN and a conversation about how Amazon.com is taking over the world. Interview production by Bennett Wakenight and Chris Duffy. garrymeier.com