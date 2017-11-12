× Peoria native and former member on President Obama’s cabinet talks about book

On this episode of the Sunday Spin, Rick Pearson chats with the Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. This Peoria native talks about his book, “Seeking Bipartisanship: My Life in Politics.” The themes discuss the lack of civility in politics today, spanning from his career in Congress to a member of President Obama’s cabinet. LaHood says the “best example is the lack of bipartisanship is the tax bill.” To purchase the book, click here.