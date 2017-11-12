× OTL #578: Harvard’s WHIW-LP, The Secret History of Spaceship Love, The experience of driving for Uber

Mike Stephen connects with Dave Gardner and Vicki Logan, general manager and board member (respectively), of WHIW-LP in Harvard, IL for another installment of Low Power to the People, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of 1980s cosmic-jazzers Spaceship Love, and chats with author Pat White to discuss his book on driving Uber for 90 days, Buzz Ride: Driven to Disruption.