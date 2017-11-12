× On the Road 11/12/2017: Joe Buonavolanto, Jeff Hammond, Travis Nelson & More

This week on On the Road is jam-packed. He talks to Jeff Hammond on NASCAR Playoffs and racing past, present & future. Then Lt Jesse Iwuji joins Dane “On The Road” to talk service in the Navy and the exciting transition to an up an coming career in racing. A member of the “First Family of Fun” when it comes to first class water parks in Wisconsin Dells, Travis Nelson then talked to Dane about the latest at the parks, and Joe from Buona Beef tells Dane about their newest location. Also, Dane bids farewell to On the Road’s first producer, Lise!