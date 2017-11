× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 129: Bears-Packers Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from the Bears 23-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The discuss Mitchell Trubisky’s day under center, John Fox’s decision making, and Dontrelle Inman’s debut. The guys talk about the replay review that ended up taking the ball away from the Bears, and play Coach Fox’s entire postgame press conference. Listen below!

