Chicago consul general says Isreal is not about “camels and desert” and hopes to change perception

Aviv Ezra invited Governor Rauner to Israel. Ezra is the Israel Consul General to Chicago, where his goal is to “reach out to legislative officials and connect the dots between Israel and the local state.” He says that after working on this, he “found out after year that the challenge is two fold. The is an issue of perception about what is real about Israel but also vice versa.” Chicagoans think about the “camel and desert” and Israelis think about Michael Jordan and Al Capone.Tune in to hear how Erza connects the conception of innovation and Isreal as the “international ingredient.”