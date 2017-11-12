× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Dr. David Ansell on ‘How Inequality Kills’ & Chicago Brewseum’s Liz Garibay

Rick starts the show out in studio with Dr. David Ansell to talk about his new book, “The Death Gap: How Inequality Kills.” David details his journey to researching the fascinating and sobering subject, and tells Rick about the staggering changes in lifespans from neighborhood to neighborhood in Chicago. Then, Liz Garibay, founder of the Chicago Brewseum to talk about “Chicago Style: An Exposition of Original Hot Dog Inspired Beers” 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the new Theater on the Lake. Visit their website for more information.