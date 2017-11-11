× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/11/17: Aaron Gregg, Louisa Chu, and Kara Carrell

Guests from Saturday’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch include Washington Post reporter, Aaron Gregg, who talks to Amy Guth about the lawsuit filed by Joe Ricketts against a blogger. Amy also checks in with Louisa Chu of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss Jewish Culture in Chicago, focusing on where to find the best Jewish Delis in the city. Later on, web developer Kara Carrell, joins the show to talk about the many changes to Twitter and other social media platforms.