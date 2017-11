× The Beat Full Show (11/11/17): Live from Ryan Field

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat, live from the Dave Eanet broadcast booth at Ryan Field ahead of Northwestern’s prime time match up with Purdue. Dave Eanet, Adam Hoge and Ted Albrecht get a taste of one of Harry’s games, Athletic Director Jim Phillips talks about the future of Northwestern athletics with multiple new facilities on the horizon, and more.